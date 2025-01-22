Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Opengrep
Opengrep
The open source code security engine
Visit
Upvote 86
The fully open source code analysis engine. Quickly analyze large code bases & fix security issues at scale. Initiated by 10 rival security orgs, Opengreps promises to advance and democratize static code security for the benefit and free use of all.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
GitHub
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Opengrep
The open source static code analysis engine
Follow
86
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Opengrep by
Opengrep
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Simon Wenet
,
Willem Delbare
,
Madeline Lawrence
,
Michiel Denis
,
Roeland Delrue
,
Kirill
,
Nir V
,
Moshe Dahan
,
Eran Medan
,
Felix Garriau
,
Eitan Worcel
,
Jonathan Afek
,
Ali Mesdaq
,
Michael Fox
,
Madeline Lawrence
and
Dimitris Mostrous
. Featured on January 23rd, 2025.
Opengrep
is not rated yet. This is Opengrep's first launch.