Home
Product
OpenAI o3-mini
Pushing the frontier of cost-effective reasoning
The newest, most cost-efficient reasoning model from OpenAI. Excels at STEM—science, math, & coding. Features include function calling & structured outputs. Available in ChatGPT & the API. Optimized for speed & exceptional performance.
Launch tags:
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
OpenAI o3-mini
New reasoning models from OpenAI
OpenAI o3-mini by
OpenAI o3-mini
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sam Altman
and
Greg Brockman
. Featured on February 1st, 2025.
OpenAI o3-mini
is not rated yet. This is OpenAI o3-mini's first launch.