Home
Product
OnlyPans
OnlyPans
Mmmmeal plans that pans out with AI
Welcome to Sousy, the AI-sous chef who ends endless meal planning. Sousy looks at your past meals, cravings, dietary needs, leftovers, household size, budget, and inventory to deliver a personal meal plan that is out of dish world
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Food & Drink
by
OnlyPans
About this launch
OnlyPans
Mmmmeal plans that pans out
OnlyPans by
OnlyPans
was hunted by
Eyoel Lundberg
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Food & Drink
. Made by
Eyoel Lundberg
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
OnlyPans
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 23rd, 2023.
