OneSignal In-App Carousel

Enrich your messaging and craft a story

Level up your mobile in-app capabilities with OneSignal’s Carousel. Improve your onboarding, announcements, and more. Build up to 10 screens of customizable content in minutes. Carousel supports images, gifs, logos, buttons, and surveys - no code required.
New In-App Carousel Feature & Spotlight on In-App SurveysAs mobile usage continues to increase and users unsubscribe from emails and push notifications, more and more companies are turning to in-app messaging to reach their users and drive business outcomes. Did you know in-app messages have 18-20 times the click-through rate than that of a typical push notification?
Sending In-App MessagesIn-App Messages are highly customizable pop-up modals that Mobile App user can receive when they are inside your App. This guide will go over how to set them up and all features available. Navigate to Messages > In-App to create, view, edit, pause/resume, duplicate, and delete your In-App Messages.
Before we pivoted to becoming OneSignal, we were a mobile game studio. The onboarding for our games was one of the areas we most frequently modified, and we discovered that small changes or localization could make a huge difference in user engagement. We also often updated the experience for holidays or promotional periods. Unfortunately, each modification required engineering time and a multi-day app review process. ⏰ That’s why I’m so excited we’re announcing the release of the OneSignal In-App Messaging Carousel product. With Carousel, what previously took hours or days of work and a new app submission, can be done in just a few minutes and the click of a button. Use Carousel to: * Enrich your onboarding flow * Highlight announcements and updates * Ask for device permissions, such as notifications or camera access * Provide personalized recommendations and deep link to products * Implement quick surveys without redirecting users * Ask users to rate your app No need to explain an entire flow in a single snapshot (looking at you, Ikea instructions!) or decide between competing CTAs. Now you have more space to provide more context or clearly break things down step by step. Setup, customize, and launch in minutes. 🚀 Our beta users have seen exciting results with Carousel, including increased engagement, user retention, and opt-in rates. You can also access analytics by card to understand what resonates with your users. For a limited time, we’re offering a discount for any new customers who sign up to use Carousel. After creating a OneSignal account, send us a message and mention this post for your personalized offer. Thanks for checking it out, and we’d love to hear your feedback or suggestions! 📣
