Home
Product
ONES
Ranked #15 for today
ONES
Project collaboration tool for agile teams
Visit
Upvote 35
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Changing requirements‼️? Unpredictable defects ❌? Disorganized teams🤯? 🆘 Look no further👀, ONES is here to help! ONES provides an all-in-one solution for software development teams to plan and track🗓, manage tests🧪 and collaborate👭.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
by
ONES
About this launch
ONES
Project collaboration tool for agile teams
6
reviews
63
followers
Follow for updates
ONES by
ONES
was hunted by
Sanjay
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sanjay
,
Lisa L
and
Sofia Li
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
ONES
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. This is ONES's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Comments
19
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#15
