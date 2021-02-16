Onboarding Joei 2

discussion
Joei Chan.
Maker
Director of Content @360Learning
Last time this year, I started a new job. On my first day of work, my coworker @nicolas_merlaud asked if I’d be up for starring in a reality TV show, keeping up with the Kardashians style, minus the glam.🤷♀️ I said yes. Then COVID19 hit, and to say everything became crazy would be an understatement. Our jobs, our lives, our (lack of) social lives, and Onboarding Joei documented every second of that. I was very surprised to see people other than my parents interested in watching the show, and grateful that I didn’t get fired at the end of it. 😂 Since we’re still in lockdown and have nothing better to do, we thought, why not come back with a brand new season? Who wouldn’t wanna watch me doing Zoom meetings all day in my pyjamas? 🥲 I hope you'll all enjoy season 2 as much as season 1. And if you've never seen season 1, now is a good time to binge and catch up. 😆 📺 Watch episode 1 now 📺 and let me know what you think in the comments below! 🎉 We’ll be doing a live stream party for every episode on LinkedinLive (because anything that remotely resembles a party sounds good to us right now) - Hope to see you there. P.S. Follow our Instagram page for live updates and behind the scenes/memes of me. 🤪
Very happy to bring this story to life with you Joei! Good luck with the launch! 🚀
@nicolas_merlaud 💙💙💙 we wouldn't be here today without you!
Awesome! Can't wait to see how things unfold in season 2...
@jonah_goldstein me too 🙈
@jonah_goldstein If you only knew 😶
The quasi-philosophical questions one asks oneself when one changes jobs during a pandemic/lockdown: Do I exist because I am in OJ, or does OJ exist because I'm in it?? TBD
@robin_nichols1 🗿...
Can't wait to see what this season has in store! Hopefully you won't need to insert subtitles for any kiwi accents 🥝
Joei for best female lead in a series!
@kevin_oury thank you 🙏💙💙
Can't wait to watch the new season! 😃 I remember Joei saying "Let's not pretend there is a content team, just say my name" during the first episodes. One year later, the team is here, and I'm eager to see how you will tackle these new challenges.
I'm happy to be launching this new season produced by the talented @nicolas_merlaud 💥 I can’t wait to share with you the whole season and get your reactions 🤓
@nicolas_merlaud @ludovic_dalla_santa dream team 🚀
The best way to start 2021 ❤️ Once again, so glad to be part of this great team 😘
@cadimamarta we can't do this without you Marta 💙💙💙