Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Joei Chan.
Maker
You know how it's weird to hear your own voice from a recording? Try seeing yourself in a documentary that shows you everything you've done (or not done) that week - it's surreal. On my first day at 360Learning, my brilliant teammate @nicolas_merlaud welcomed me at a café with a camera and told me he wanted to document my onboarding. 👱♂️: "We want to show people what it's really like to start a new job in a hypergrowth tech startup. Our company culture is pretty unique, so it'll be fun seeing how you handle that, too." 🙎🏻♀️: "Who would wanna watch that?" 👱♂️: "Guess we'll find out!" Since that day, he's been filming me every day for the last 3 months, catching me at my best and my worst. COVID-19 happened 3 weeks into my onboarding, and going into lockdown didn't make things easier. I can't say more without spoiling the show, but at times it was really hard to watch. 🙈 The whole experience was stressful at times but also a whole lot of fun. With only 2 episodes left, I'm already starting to miss it. Hope you'll all enjoy watching the show as much as we did filming it! Start binge-watching now!! 👉https://360learning.com/onboardi...
Upvote (6)Share
We’ve all seen the new job notifications on Linkedin asking us to “Congratulate Mary for starting a new position as Director of Mary at Mary’s Company.” But what happens after you ‘Say Congrats’? 🧐 With Onboarding Joei, I wanted to show what really happens when you start a new job in a hypergrowth tech startup. Not people playing foosball and drone shots of company retreats. The real deal. 💡 I’d like to thank our CEO @nick_hernandez for giving me total trust and greenlighting this crazy project. Your commitment to our transparency culture is really one of a kind. Thanks @joeei for being so honest and bold. Thanks @liamboogar @cadimamarta @josselin_milon and all other 360learners for agreeing to be shot, week after week. Hope you’ll enjoy the show. Tune in for the series finale on June 3rd. You have one week to binge-watch the last episodes! 🎥
Upvote (3)Share
My favorite series during the lockdown 😍
Upvote (3)Share
@yevhenii_kanivets1 Thank you Yevhenii!!
Amazing work!
Upvote (2)Share
@nicholas_wagner Thanks you Nicholas!!
Onboarding Joei was a great docu-series. I feel a bit sad we will not have a chance to watch a season 2, but the onboarding has to end at some point I guess! Thanks @joeei and @nicolas_merlaud and many others for making this show possible.
Upvote (2)Share
@joeei @emilie_neumann Thanks you Emilie for your full support since day one!