Octopus.do
Create detailed visual sitemaps and get estimates
#2 Product of the DayToday
Easy to create plain-as-day design/development estimates that are tied to an actual sitemap
None that I've yet encountered
We've used Octopus.do at our agency to estimate a few projects. It's simple so it likely won't be of much use for estimating complex projects but anything that's a website is infinitely easier to estimate and explain with this tool.Jason has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
Simple
Not for free
I really like the way it looks and how easy it is to use.Floris van Vredendaal has used this product for one month.
Jason
Super handy tool for roughing out quick site maps with flexible estimates attached. At our agency, we can easily parse out design + development estimates for building websites.
Octopus allows you to design the structure for websites and mobile apps, estimate man-hours and costs, and send it to clients in the form of a simple link. In a nutshell, Octopus is visual sitemap with Excel integration and just the bare minimum of necessary functions. A designer or project lead can use it to set up a structure, fill in sections of content, and then evaluate man-hours for each page. All estimates are then put into a table, where an hourly rate can be applied and the overall cost of the project can then be seen. Other stages are then added to this figure, including front end and back end development, management and other costs. Octopus makes the entire process of planning and evaluation easy and fun. An experienced client can use it to map out a structure themselves, and we simply add man-hour estimates—we have tried it several times. It also makes the process more transparent, which, from a client’s perspective, is always a good thing. The tool was launched in late February, tested on our projects, is now ready for others to use.
This helps me out big time 💯!
The convenient tool to explain to the developer as you see the page
WOW, looks great!
