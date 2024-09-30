Launches
This is the latest launch from Octomind
Product
Octomind QA Agent
Octomind QA Agent
You build. Our QA agent tests.
An agent-powered QA tool that knows what to test without you telling it. Your very own junior QA that builds your tests from scratch and runs them to check your app for bugs. You build your app, we make sure it works.
Launched in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Octomind
Octomind
Find bugs before your users do with AI
Octomind QA Agent by
Octomind
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marc Mengler
,
Daniel Draper
,
Maria Zahorcova
and
Daniel Rödler
. Featured on October 11th, 2024.
Octomind
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on February 26th, 2024.
Upvotes
75
Comments
17
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
