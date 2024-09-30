  • Subscribe
    Octomind QA Agent

    You build. Our QA agent tests.

    An agent-powered QA tool that knows what to test without you telling it. Your very own junior QA that builds your tests from scratch and runs them to check your app for bugs. You build your app, we make sure it works.
    Software Engineering
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Octomind
    About this launch
    Octomind
    Octomind QA Agent by
    Octomind
    was hunted by
    flo merian
    in Software Engineering, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Marc Mengler
    ,
    Daniel Draper
    ,
    Maria Zahorcova
    and
    Daniel Rödler
    . Featured on October 11th, 2024.
    Octomind
    is rated 5/5 by 15 users. It first launched on February 26th, 2024.
