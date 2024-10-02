Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from NVIDIA
See NVIDIA’s 17 previous launches →
Home
Product
NVLM 1.0
NVLM 1.0
Open Frontier-Class Multimodal LLMs
Visit
Upvote 22
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A family of frontier-class multimodal large language models (LLMs) that achieve state-of-the-art results on vision-language tasks, rivaling the leading proprietary models (e.g., GPT-4o) and open-access models (e.g., Llama 3-V 405B and InternVL 2).
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
by
NVIDIA
Blaze
Ad
Create beautiful 1-click content in your brand style with AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
NVIDIA
The official handle for NVIDIA.
8
reviews
498
followers
Follow for updates
NVLM 1.0 by
NVIDIA
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
NVIDIA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on May 13th, 2015.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report