    NVLM 1.0

    Open Frontier-Class Multimodal LLMs

    A family of frontier-class multimodal large language models (LLMs) that achieve state-of-the-art results on vision-language tasks, rivaling the leading proprietary models (e.g., GPT-4o) and open-access models (e.g., Llama 3-V 405B and InternVL 2).
    Launched in
    Open Source
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    NVIDIA
    NVIDIA
    NVLM 1.0 by
    NVIDIA
    Chris Messina
    Featured on October 3rd, 2024.
    NVIDIA
    It first launched on May 13th, 2015.
