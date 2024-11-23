Launches
This is the latest launch from NVIDIA
See NVIDIA’s 18 previous launches →
Home
Product
NVIDIA Edify 3D
NVIDIA Edify 3D
Scalable High-Quality 3D Asset Generation
Using text and images as descriptions, developers and visual content creators can use NVIDIA Edify 3D to quickly generate 3D objects to create virtual worlds and prototype ideas.
Launched in
Hardware
3D Modeling
by
NVIDIA
About this launch
NVIDIA
The official handle for NVIDIA.
NVIDIA Edify 3D by
NVIDIA
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in
Hardware
,
3D Modeling
. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
NVIDIA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on May 13th, 2015.
