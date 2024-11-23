Subscribe
NVIDIA Edify 3D

Scalable High-Quality 3D Asset Generation

Using text and images as descriptions, developers and visual content creators can use NVIDIA Edify 3D to quickly generate 3D objects to create virtual worlds and prototype ideas.
Hardware
3D Modeling
NVIDIA
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Edify 3D by
NVIDIA
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Hardware, 3D Modeling. Featured on November 24th, 2024.
NVIDIA
is rated 5/5 by 8 users. It first launched on May 13th, 2015.
