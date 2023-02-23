Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NSDR.co
Ranked #14 for today
NSDR.co
Non-sleep deep rest tracks
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Free audio tracks to: 🧘♂️ relax, 😴 fall asleep faster and 🔋 increase energy. Similar to meditation, but easier. Science backed.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
by
NSDR.co
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
NSDR.co
Non-sleep deep rest tracks (free)
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
NSDR.co by
NSDR.co
was hunted by
Alex Christou
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
. Made by
Alex Christou
. Featured on February 24th, 2023.
NSDR.co
is not rated yet. This is NSDR.co's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#209
Report