Nova
The beautiful, fast, flexible, native Mac code editor.
Devesh Kumar
HunterDesigner. Developer. Maker.
Nova is a brand new code editor by the team at Panic, which replaces Coda. It is only available for Mac and completely native. Nova costs $99, or $79 if you own Coda. When you buy it, you own it. Plus, your purchase includes one year of new features and fixes. After that, you can get another year of updates at any point — even much later — for $49/year. What do you all think? Will Nova replace your current code editor? Or is it too little, too late?
I will end up buying it and maybe, ending not using it. But that $99 will be well spent on Nova because we should all help companies like Panic. They develop such rad software. It's a shame that now big companies own all software and pro tools (especially code editors). Big kudos to Panic for releasing this, and giving it so much love and attention to detail.
