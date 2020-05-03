Discussion
Richard Blechinger
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt! It's been a while! After a good year and a half I've finally come back from freelancing to building something of my own. And boy, does it feel good! 💭 The story: Work on Notebag started on March 7, 2020 after a few long months of me being rather unhappy with any note taking app that's out there. Originally what I wanted something that you could describe as Apple Notes with markdown and a global show/hide shortcut. Eventually I realized that I very much enjoy the efficiency of managing my notes with just my keyboard and here we are! ✨ Main features: ⌨️ Fully keyboard compatible! You can throw away your mouse! (But you don't have to). You can do everything with a keyboard shortcut. You've never moved around your note taking app this fast. ⚡️ Markdown with instant preview! There's no preview pane here. You type and Notebag immediately formats your note 🔍 Fuzzy search for notes! If you remember even a few words of the thing you wrote three weeks ago, Notebag will find it for you real quick. 👀 An omnibar you where you can quickly go to notes and run common commands. You might know this as "Go To Anything" from your code editor 🏷 Nestable categories! Simply write a #hashtag and Notebag will categorize your notes for you. They're never more than a quick search away. 🔗 Linkable notes! Collect all your knowledge and link it. The power of organized knowledge is right at your finger tips. Welcome to a new note-taking experience. P.S: Be sure to use coupon code LAUNCH20 for the first 24 hours to get 20% off!
Looks pretty neat, congratulations :) I know this guy, he's working hard to deliver good stuff, believe me
