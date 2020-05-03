  1. Home
A keyboard-focused note-taking app that gets out of your way

Notebag is a note taking app you can use entirely from your keyboard. It is built from the ground up to be there when you need it and carefully hidden away when you don't. It brings along amazing features such as note linking, instant preview and an omnibar.
Scratching my own itch: Building NotebagI was never any good at coming up with ideas. I'm not sure whether you could attribute it to a lack of creativity, my life being "boring" by many peoples standards or whether I've just been satisfied with existing solutions to all of my discomforts and problems. Well, except for that one thing where I never found a satisfying solution: Note taking.
Richard Blechinger
👋 Hi Product Hunt! It's been a while! After a good year and a half I've finally come back from freelancing to building something of my own. And boy, does it feel good! 💭 The story: Work on Notebag started on March 7, 2020 after a few long months of me being rather unhappy with any note taking app that's out there. Originally what I wanted something that you could describe as Apple Notes with markdown and a global show/hide shortcut. Eventually I realized that I very much enjoy the efficiency of managing my notes with just my keyboard and here we are! ✨ Main features: ⌨️ Fully keyboard compatible! You can throw away your mouse! (But you don't have to). You can do everything with a keyboard shortcut. You've never moved around your note taking app this fast. ⚡️ Markdown with instant preview! There's no preview pane here. You type and Notebag immediately formats your note 🔍 Fuzzy search for notes! If you remember even a few words of the thing you wrote three weeks ago, Notebag will find it for you real quick. 👀 An omnibar you where you can quickly go to notes and run common commands. You might know this as "Go To Anything" from your code editor 🏷 Nestable categories! Simply write a #hashtag and Notebag will categorize your notes for you. They're never more than a quick search away. 🔗 Linkable notes! Collect all your knowledge and link it. The power of organized knowledge is right at your finger tips. Welcome to a new note-taking experience. P.S: Be sure to use coupon code LAUNCH20 for the first 24 hours to get 20% off!
Victor Ponamariov
Looks pretty neat, congratulations :) I know this guy, he's working hard to deliver good stuff, believe me
