NoCodeAPI 2.0

Mohd Danish
MakerMaker of 👉 nocodeapi.com
🔥 PH LAUNCH SPECIAL 80% off on lifetime subscription - Limited slots for a limited time. 👋Hey, Makers. 📖 Story I started my indie makers journey in Jan'2019 and now 2020. So, I really enjoy this journey, launched 9 products, make good friends online & I got an idea for the 10th product that is NoCodeAPI. So, Front-end Developers/NoCode Developers can build 3rd party applications APIs without any code without any Hassle. I spent approximately 40-50 days to build a stable MVP with 10+ most used applications like Google Sheet, Airtable, Google Analytics, Cloudinary, Contentful, Slack, Telegram Hook, Link Preview, Twitter, XML-JSON, Medium, Ghost. There are more in pipeline to add like Instagram, Dribbble, MailGun, Reddit, Stripe, Todoist, Twillo, Typeform and more. You can also suggest more at https://nocodeapi.com/marketplace 😤 Problem There are some problems I faced to setup 3rd party applications APIs - If you use your access token on the client side then it can easily hack. - Third-party applications APIs have the rate limit. Example Airtable -> like 5 requests/minutes. - If you are setting up these APIs then you have to maintain code for different applications. - Server Headache - No proper logs on the 3rd application tools. - Performance issue like request time is high. - Complex documentation to understand. ⚡️ Solution So, there is I'm eliminating this all hectic and repetitive task. So, you can focus on building your Front-end. - Securing your all keys with encrypted methods. - Using caching technology to avoid rate limit - No need to maintain the code. 🤪Just🖱️click🖱️click & build. - Saving your server cost. - Logs layer on all APIs. So, you can easily see the result. - The fast and reliable result with caching technology - No need to learn complex documentation 📝 Things to Do. - Target to add 200+ applications by this year. More applications then less work to do on your side. I'm here for you to eliminate the hectic jobs. 🐞 How good is it? It is definitely noob friendly. It's only been a very short period, so expect some bugs. I will keep adding new features and updates on twitter page https://twitter.com/nocodeapi 🛠 Making I code this complete project, design & lots of testing by my self. I use Gatsby for front-end, NodeJS for backend & MongoDB for storing your data secure. ❤️ Feedback: I love to hear from you about this product or if you have any questions. I'll love to answer them. 🙏 Thanks
@mddanishyusuf congrats on the launch 🙌 looks much improved 💯
@musharofchy Thanks Musharaf. You are rock.
@mddanishyusuf Congratulations on the launch 🥳
@osamah_aldoaiss Thanks Osamah.
Awesome, looks great @mddanishyusuf !
Congratulations mate! I have been using it from last 6 months, it's be so simple to use. Helps me concentrate on my product more and leave the trivial integrations to nocodeapi. Best nocode tool for a developer!
Looks amazing Mohd, well done!
@safa_orhan Thanks Safa.
One of your best product Danish. Congrats on the launch.
@usama_khalid Wahoo. Thanks brother. ♥️