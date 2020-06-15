No-Meeting Day by Clockwise
Matt Martin
Hi Hunters! I'm incredibly excited to introduce No-meeting day by Clockwise, part of Clockwise for Teams. We built Clockwise for Teams to directly address the problems teams are facing in the current environment: more difficult collaboration, a lack of visibility into team bandwidth, and not enough time for focused work. We hope that our new features bring some calm and focus back to your work day! • Automatically protected no-meeting day to maximize team Focus Time • Shared team availability calendar so you always know when a teammate is unavailable • Team time analytics to stay on top of your team's bandwidth Clockwise is free and available to all G-Suite calendar users today! Give it a try and let us know what you think.
