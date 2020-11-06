No Meat Today 2.0

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Baptiste Benezethalf @Teambakery
@sowenjub love it! Got my 100th cow this wednesday 💯
Wow, well done! 🙌
Hey, it's me again 🤠! Back in February, I launched the first version of No Meat Today 👉 https://www.producthunt.com/post.... 🎁 Today, I'm back with news and a special cow to celebrate Product Hunt's birthday, available for 🆓 as a wallpaper (👇), but also in the app and as prints & phone cases. But first, a quick refresher for those who weren't there (looking at you, James). 🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄 🥵 The problem Changes that are not radical are difficult to maintain over the long term, you quickly lose the sense of what you have changed. There are many reasons why one can want to eat less meat (including, but not limited to, not enjoying pandemics, falling in love with a chicken, enjoying forests and clean water, losing a bet, not planning to leave earth, being curious). Eating less without stopping entirely is hard. Habit-changing tools are rigid and unforgiving. But you're not a robot, you have friends and family members who influence your meal choices. In addition, you may not yet be sure what "less" means to you. 💡 The solution It's simple: don't eat meat, get a cow; eat too much meat, lose a cow. The design guidelines are simple too: get out of the way, be fun. No Meat Today is a non-judgmental way to eat less meat. It's fault-tolerant by design, which means you won't feel terrible because interrupted a streak or missed a Monday. And you get to decide what "meat" is to you (for some, it's only red meat; for others, it's everything, including byproducts such as dairy). 🧘♂️ The philosophy No Meat Today doesn't care if you're not following your diet to the letter. It celebrates that you're trying to change it, and it supports you along the way. 🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄🐄 At the time, I wanted to create a special cow for Product Hunt, but the app wasn't ready for it. In April, I added an Apple Watch extension and the missing piece: a way for users to attract special cows in celebration of certain events, starting with a cow to celebrate Earth Day. At the time, I was featured on the App Store. A dream come true. ✨ But more importantly, months of use have proved one important thing: it works. Some users told me that it's the only thing that keeps them on track of their ideal diet. During that time, I created more cows, and I've been quietly plotting. 😈 A rainy Sunday in September, as everything was asleep and quiet around me, I sat at my desk and created the unholy child of 😸+ 🐮 : the Kitty Cow. A Hunt Me Not Product. Any naomist who attracts a cow on Nov 6 will get the Kitty Cow on their planet. To become a naomist, you just have to pay a very reasonable (not my words) annual fee. No, it's not a cult. If you don't care about all this, don't have an iPhone, but still like the Kitty Cow, I set up a shop where you can get: * wallpapers (🆓) * stickers * prints * biodegradable iPhone cases 🛍 https://gumroad.com/nomeattoday - 10% off with "phbday2020" So to recap, since the first launch, here's what's new: * an Apple Watch extension * iOS14 Widgets * Celebratory "looks" (don't call them skin please, it makes the cows nervous), such as the Kitty Cow. * A dedicated view to pet your cows, name them, and pick your favorites * Still not on Android but there's a waitlist: https://airtable.com/shrc0YABm2w... * Wallpapers, Prints, Phone Cases 👉 https://nomeat.today
Nice design! Any plan for an Android App?
@ilyeskacher Thanks! I forgot to add a link to the Android waitlist: https://airtable.com/shrc0YABm2w...
Lets go! Great Product
@garreis_jonathan Thanks Jonathan! ☺️