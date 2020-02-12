No Meat Today
Eat less meat: track, attract 🐮, decide!
Hey 😸, 3 years ago, I decided that I would eat less meat*. After a couple of weeks (ok, probably days), it became impossible to get an idea of how much I’d changed. It was discouraging. I wanted the simplest app, one that would ask me “Did you eat meat today?” at the end of the day via push notification, and I would be able to answer without opening the app. So I built that and started using it right away.👨💻📲 But logging is half the job. I needed to see the history, and that’s when I got carried away. I imagined that I’d attract cows 🐄 for my meatless meals and that they would graze on my planet 🌎, which would also serve as the “NO” meat button. My cow rewarding system brought the flexibility I wanted: have another meatless meal within 8 days, and your cows will stick around. Otherwise, they’ll start to leave. So you can be on a "pseudo streak" and keep attracting cows even if you do eat meat (unless you opt for the veg(etari)an goal). Also, looking at my history of meals is really helpful to decide if that burger will have meat or if I have to test my will and choose the meatless option. More generally, it helps me balance my diet. I call all of that asking Naomi 🐮, my cowch. Fast forward 2.5 years: I discovered that other people wanted it 🤯. So I decided it was time to stop the side project mode (you know, when you add all the latest SDK features but never really complete any) and publish the first version. After all, I was the living proof it worked. So here’s my app: silly, simple, fun, cute, rewarding, flexible and respectful of your privacy. Yeah, I’m weird, I don’t track a single thing you do besides Apple's reports and purchases (wink @RevenueCat), and you can export all your data in JSON. Only on iOS. Android fan? Motivate me here: https://airtable.com/shrc0YABm2w... 🙌 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting No Meat Today and for being sincerely committed to helping others. #YouRock 👉 https://nomeat.today * I’m not here to advocate anything, I decided that based on a mix of factors (environment - there’s more to it than climate change -, ethics, finance, health) and I am still trying to figure out how far I should go. I’m not here to tell anyone what they should do, only to offer a friendly app to those who want to do the same.
