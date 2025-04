NightScreen Mode An amber filter + dark mode to use Chrome without eye strain Visit Upvote 55

Bright screens ruin your sleep, strain your eyes, and leave dark circles. If you’re a student, founder, or gamer who works late—NightScreen Mode adds an amber filter and dark mode so you can scroll, read, and work without eye strain.

Free Options Launch tags: Browser Extensions • Chrome Extensions 10% off

Meet the team Show more Show more