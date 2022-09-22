Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
nGrow.ai
Ranked #3 for today
nGrow.ai
AI-driven push notifications on top your analytics
Visit
Upvote 149
2 month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Everyone likes relevant, well-timed push notifications.
nGrow allows app developers to make precised AI-driven push campaigns that efficiently engage users and significantly improve app retention and revenue.
Launched in
Customer Communication
,
Data & Analytics
,
CRM
by
nGrow.ai
Vowel
Ad
10x the value of your video meetings
About this launch
nGrow.ai
AI-driven push notifications on top your analytics
0
reviews
157
followers
Follow for updates
nGrow.ai by
nGrow.ai
was hunted by
Alex Sergeev
in
Customer Communication
,
Data & Analytics
,
CRM
. Made by
Alex Sergeev
,
Marat Zhanabekov
,
Ilona Kravchenko
,
Mikhail Pashintsev
,
Oleg Yakubenkov
and
Dmitrii Uspenskii
. Featured on September 23rd, 2022.
nGrow.ai
is not rated yet. This is nGrow.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
149
Comments
17
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#48
Report