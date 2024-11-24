Launches
NewOaks AI Phone Agent
NewOaks AI Phone Agent
Human-Like AI Phone Calls That Convert
Never Miss Another Call. Meet Sarah, Your Al Phone Agents can listen, understand, and speak in real-time over a phone call., Automate inbound and outbound phone calls using Al that sounds human powered by ChatGPT Realtime APl.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
NewOaks AI
NewOaks AI
Auto Reply Missed Calls by Custom ChatGPT
NewOaks AI Phone Agent by
NewOaks AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Ray luan
,
Huisong Li
and
Vivian Zhang
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
NewOaks AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on March 29th, 2024.
