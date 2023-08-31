Products
Home
→
Product
→
New Jobs Friday UK
New Jobs Friday UK
The newest music jobs in the UK, in your inbox every Friday
Join 300+ music professionals receiving the newest jobs in the UK music industry in their inbox every Friday at midday.
Launched in
Music
Newsletters
Career
by
New Jobs Friday UK
About this launch
New Jobs Friday UK
The newest music jobs in the UK, in your inbox every Friday
New Jobs Friday UK by
New Jobs Friday UK
was hunted by
julien
in
Music
,
Newsletters
,
Career
. Made by
julien
. Featured on September 3rd, 2023.
New Jobs Friday UK
is not rated yet. This is New Jobs Friday UK's first launch.
