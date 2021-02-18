NetHunt CRM Workflows

  1. Home
Sales automation inside Gmail

With Workflows, NetHunt CRM took a leap from CRM system to dedicated sales-growth hub. It automates webform capture, drip campaigns, and contact-email linking. Algorithms and notifications make life easier… because sometimes working hard is too much hard work.
Hey Product Hunters! :) You’re better than those itty-bitty tasks that you’ve got to do every day. You know the ones... the data entry and the odd jobs that you need to remember. By developing Workflows, we’ve eliminated those jobs. No complex integrations; no complicated coding. Everything you need is available in a simple constructor with an intuitive interface. All you need is a dab of creativity and an understanding of your business processes. Workflows takes the hard work out of working hard. Give it a good test with an extended trial offer and let us know what you think!
Vikas Kalwani 🚀
@andrei_petrik1 Fantastic!
Marina Plashenko15 years in Marketing
I tried it and I loved it! It is cool how I can create drip campaigns literally inside my Gmail!
