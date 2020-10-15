NetHunt CRM + Intercom

discussion
Andrei Petrik
MakerCEO & Co-founder
Hey Product Hunters! After months of hard work, we’re proud and excited to announce another addition to our integration family. NetHunt CRM now integrates directly with Intercom! We built this integration to bring sales and marketing teams’ favourite business messenger system and our Gmail CRM seamlessly together. It offers users full view and management of their Intercom chats within NetHunt CRM, no matter if those chats are linked or not. It also logs full communication history within NetHunt CRM client files in real-time, meaning users always have the most up-to-date picture for leads and deals. However, the pièce de résistance has to be the lead generation feature whereby leads and their data can be pulled from the Intercom app in just one right-click. Everything in one place, that’s what we’re all about. Check it out and see what we mean. Welcome to the NetHunt family, Intercom.
