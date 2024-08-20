  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Google
    See Google’s 507 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

    Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)

    Save energy, brilliantly.

    Payment Required
    Meet the smartest, most advanced Nest thermostat yet. It’s beautifully redesigned from the award-winning original, and includes a Nest Temperature Sensor.
    Launched in
    Home
    Internet of Things
    Home Automation
     by
    Google
    About this launch
    Google
    GoogleOrganizing the world's information
    775reviews
    3.9K
    followers
    Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) by
    Google
    was hunted by
    Chris Messina
    in Home, Internet of Things, Home Automation. Featured on August 21st, 2024.
    Google
    is rated 4.7/5 by 750 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
    Upvotes
    21
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -