Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen)
Save energy, brilliantly.
Meet the smartest, most advanced Nest thermostat yet. It’s beautifully redesigned from the award-winning original, and includes a Nest Temperature Sensor.
Launched in
Internet of Things
Home Automation
Google
Google
Organizing the world's information
Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) by
Google
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Home Automation
. Featured on August 21st, 2024.
Google
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 750 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
21
5
-
-
