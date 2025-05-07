Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Nelly
Nelly

Nelly

Create your own team of AI agents
Build, use, and share AI agents that can handle simple tasks to complex workflows. No coding required.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Nelly gallery image
Nelly gallery image
Nelly gallery image
Nelly gallery image
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Zupport: Al Customer Support
Ad
AI that Can Perform Actions. Unlimited Seats.

Built with

About this launch
Nelly
Nelly
Create your own team of AI agents
59
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Nelly by
Nelly
was hunted by
Timothy Engqvist Johansson
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Timothy Engqvist Johansson
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Nelly
is not rated yet. This is Nelly's first launch.