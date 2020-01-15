Discussion
Hey, Product Hunters! 👋 Today we present Nativizer - a tool designed to convert any responsive website into a native iOS and Android app. 📲 You don't need to be a coder to use solution to wrap your website into a professional native app! 🎁 Moreover, it comes with a ton of additional add-ons that you can plug-n-play to your app. 📪 Native push notifications 💰 In-app purchases 🖥 AdMob 👩❤️💋👨 Social logins, 🗺 Geolocations to name a few, can be easily integrated. The benefit of using a native wrapper solution over building native apps from code? ♻️ Updates on your website immediately appear in your app 👨🏽💻 You won't need to code 2 new apps completely from scratch 🚀 Fast time to market - get your app wrapped in 24 hours and submit it to the stores! No coding. No trouble. It just works! If you have any question, feel free to ask - we'll be around all day! Thanks a lot for all the support and much ❤️ Levon Founder @ Zeroqode
