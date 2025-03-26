Launches
Nash
AI that interacts with any app, service, or file.
Visit
Upvote 85
A more powerful variant of ChatGPT Desktop or Claude Desktop, with a built-in single MCP that lets you use literally any API, app, or local file.
Free
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
A limitless way to get things done with AI.
85
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Nash by
was hunted by
Paul Cowgill
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Paul Cowgill
,
Jordan Messina
and
cdt
. Featured on March 28th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Nash's first launch.