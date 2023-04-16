Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
namealerts.io
namealerts.io
Don't let your dream domain slip away
Visit
Upvote 17
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
NameAlerts continuously monitors domain names after they've been registered and alerts users as soon as they become available for registration.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
namealerts.io
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
namealerts.io
Don't let your dream domain slip away.
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
namealerts.io by
namealerts.io
was hunted by
Olivér Reider
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Olivér Reider
. Featured on April 17th, 2023.
namealerts.io
is not rated yet. This is namealerts.io's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report