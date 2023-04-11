Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → My AskAI
My AskAI
Ranked #15 for today

My AskAI

Fully customisable ChatGPT with your data... but everywhere

Free Options
Embed
"ChatGPT with your data"... sure it's 'been done', but we make it so easy a 74-year-old can do it (one of our users) You can add it to your website, use as a Slackbot, connect via Zapier or just share your own URL
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
My AskAI
AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 650k hours of data.

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We are always looking to improve My AskAI and have implemented over 30 new features at the request of users since launching. If you have other ideas please add them here: https://myaskai.canny.io/user-requests"

My AskAI
The makers of My AskAI
About this launch
My AskAI
My AskAIFully customisable ChatGPT with your data... but everywhere
1review
29
followers
My AskAI by
My AskAI
was hunted by
Mike Heap
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Mike Heap
and
Alex Rainey
. Featured on April 19th, 2023.
My AskAI
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is My AskAI's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#93