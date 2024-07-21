Launches
Mutable.ai
Create a living AI expert on your codebase
Mutable.ai is a living AI expert on your codebase, that is: 1) aware of your entire codebase, 2) can answer almost any question at a human level of quality. Try it out on an example here https://wiki.mutable.ai/langchain-ai/langchain
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Mutable.ai
About this launch
Mutable.ai by
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mutable.ai's first launch.
