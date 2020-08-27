discussion
Adam Wiggins
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋🏼 Muse began life in a research lab called Ink & Switch, where my colleagues and I were researching the future of computing for creativity and productivity. We dug into the question of whether a touchscreen interface can be a fast, powerful tool for serious work. Muse spun out of the lab as a commercial product last summer, then spent a year in beta. Now it's ready for you to try out! 🚀 A founding insight for Muse is that deep thinking happens away from the computer. That could be in a paper sketchbook, on a whiteboard, or just in your head. There are some up-and-coming tools for thought like Notion and Roam but they’re for desktop/laptop computers and primarily focused on text. We saw an opportunity for a thinking tool that blends together visual media, text, spatial navigation all made for the iPad and Pencil. We’re charging $100/year, comparable to other prosumer tools like Dropbox. You can try for free as long as you want and export all your data in PDF/PNG/TXT files at any time. We're a small team (five people) and trying to build the business on customer revenue instead of VC funding. Download on your iPad: https://museapp.com/download Follow development on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MuseAppHQ Listen to Mark and I talk shop on our podcast: https://museapp.com/podcast Delighted to answer your questions in the comments here. ❤️
This is pretty cool! Reminds me of https://darkblueheaven.com/spati... I'm a heavy Notion and Roam user and like how Muse focuses more on unstructured content and scribbling. Would be great to find a way to turn Muse "scribbles" into structured content, too. Any plans for adding something like a "backlink" functionality that many of the current tools are introducing to structure knowledge? Or would that go against your use case?
