Home
→
Product
→
Motion Project & Task Manager
Ranked #3 for today
Motion Project & Task Manager
Automate task planning and prioritisation with A.I
Motion automatically plans what each team member should work on every day based on their team's projects and calendars. Motion eliminates manual coordination and answers the question of "who's doing what at when", automatically.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Motion Project Manager
About this launch
Motion Project Manager
Automate task planning and prioritization
133
followers
Motion Project & Task Manager by
Motion Project Manager
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Harry Qi
,
Ethan Yu
and
Omid Rooholfada
. Featured on September 26th, 2022.
Motion Project Manager
is not rated yet. This is Motion Project Manager's first launch.
