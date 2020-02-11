Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Harry Qi
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! We started Motion because we noticed that we were spending 2-3 hours a day on a handful of distracting websites: Facebook, Youtube, Twitter. This was a painful realization because we knew that 90% of the time we spent on these sites was ultimately wasted. Time is our most valuable, yet scarce, resource - there's little we wouldn't do to get those hours back. We had previously used website blockers like BlockSite and StayFocusd to try to solve our problem, but they were too prescriptive. Their "hard block" approach ignored the fact that sites like Facebook and Twitter are deeply ingrained in our lives. We didn't need these sites blocked completely. Rather, we wanted to be extremely mindful of the time we spent there so that we avoided unintentional rabbit holes. So we're proud to share Motion, our own take on this problem. Motion is a Chrome extension that actively prevents you from getting distracted on the web through real-time interventions. We built Motion to be proactive, but intelligent, about helping you avoid distractions. Here's how Motion works: ✅Intervenes and lets you set a visible countdown timer each time you visit a distracting site (e.g. Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, Youtube) ✅On every page, displays your current task and how long you've been working on it so you don't get sidetracked ✅Shows periodic, non-intrusive reminders when you've spent a long time on any website ✅Gives you a daily report on how you spent time on the previous day with actionable ways to improve productivity ✅Hide distracting UI components like Youtube video recommendations and Facebook newsfeed Our beta users have told us Motion saves them more than an hour each day! We've had similar results using Motion ourselves. Now, we're focused on sharing this superpower - we hope you'll give Motion a try and let us know what you think!
Upvote (5)Share
Great product!
@calum_moore Thank you Calum!
Firefox planned?
@nicholasoneill1 Yes! Coming soon!
Nice product!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀
@siarhei_nekhaichyk Thank you Siarhei!
@techbycal Thank you Cal! Glad to hear :)