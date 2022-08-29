Products
Money Mint
Money Mint
Simplified personal budgeting tool like mint
Money Mint is a simple and easy-to-use personal budgeting tool to manage your finances anywhere, anytime, and on any device. It enables you to structure your finances based on the goals you set for each month.
Launched in
Personal Finance
,
Budgeting
by
Money Mint
About this launch
Money Mint
Simplified Personal Budgeting Tool Like Mint
Money Mint by
Money Mint
was hunted by
SK RABIUL
in
Personal Finance
,
Budgeting
. Made by
SK RABIUL
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Money Mint
is not rated yet. This is Money Mint's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#43
