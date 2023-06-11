Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from Monarch
See Monarch’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Monarch AI Assistant
Monarch AI Assistant

Monarch AI Assistant

Makes managing your money as easy as having a conversation

Free Options
Embed
Introducing the first AI-powered personal finance assistant that makes managing your money as easy as having a conversation. Built on top of Monarch's best-in-class personal finance app, available on web, iOS, and Android.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Money
 +1 by
Monarch
Blackray
Blackray
Ad
The PM Supertools You Always Wanted
About this launch
Monarch
MonarchThe modern way to manage your money
24reviews
44
followers
Monarch AI Assistant by
Monarch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Money. Made by
Val Agostino
,
Jon Sutherland
,
Osman (Ozzie) Osman
,
Mason Wolters
,
Vanessa Barreiros
,
Brandon Maushund
,
Colleen Purdy
,
Laura K
,
Alvin Chow
,
Eduardo Schmidt
,
João Carvalho
,
Sean Ellis
,
Rafael Vitor
,
Liz Bolduc
,
Victoria Liang
,
Daniel LL Smith
and
Matt Krueger
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Monarch
is rated 5/5 by 24 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2021.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-