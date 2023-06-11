Products
This is the latest launch from Monarch
See Monarch’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Monarch AI Assistant
Monarch AI Assistant
Makes managing your money as easy as having a conversation
Introducing the first AI-powered personal finance assistant that makes managing your money as easy as having a conversation. Built on top of Monarch's best-in-class personal finance app, available on web, iOS, and Android.
Launched in
Fintech
Artificial Intelligence
Money
+1 by
Monarch
Blackray
Monarch
The modern way to manage your money
Monarch AI Assistant by
Monarch
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Fintech
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Money
. Made by
Val Agostino
,
Jon Sutherland
,
Osman (Ozzie) Osman
,
Mason Wolters
,
Vanessa Barreiros
,
Brandon Maushund
,
Colleen Purdy
,
Laura K
,
Alvin Chow
,
Eduardo Schmidt
,
João Carvalho
,
Sean Ellis
,
Rafael Vitor
,
Liz Bolduc
,
Victoria Liang
,
Daniel LL Smith
and
Matt Krueger
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Monarch
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on June 7th, 2021.
