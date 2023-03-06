Products
This is the latest launch from Momentum
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Momentum Sales AI
Ranked #3 for today

Momentum Sales AI

Turn sales calls into CRM data automatically

Free Options
Momentum uses AI to capture call summaries, CRM fields, and tasks after sales calls. It automatically syncs with Salesforce and posts to Slack. Improve data hygiene, increase efficiency, and save hours of tedious admin work.
Launched in Productivity, Sales, Notes by
Momentum
About this launch
MomentumWorkflow automation platform for revenue teams
47reviews
1.8K
followers
Momentum Sales AI by
Momentum
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in Productivity, Sales, Notes. Made by
Santiago Suarez Ordoñez
,
Ashley Wilson
and
Moiz Virani
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Momentum
is rated 5/5 by 47 users. It first launched on November 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
113
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#35