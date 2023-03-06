Products
This is the latest launch from Momentum
See Momentum’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Momentum Sales AI
Ranked #3 for today
Momentum Sales AI
Turn sales calls into CRM data automatically
Visit
Upvote 113
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Momentum uses AI to capture call summaries, CRM fields, and tasks after sales calls. It automatically syncs with Salesforce and posts to Slack. Improve data hygiene, increase efficiency, and save hours of tedious admin work.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Notes
by
Momentum
About this launch
Momentum
Workflow automation platform for revenue teams
47
reviews
1.8K
followers
Follow for updates
Momentum Sales AI by
Momentum
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Notes
. Made by
Santiago Suarez Ordoñez
,
Ashley Wilson
and
Moiz Virani
. Featured on March 8th, 2023.
Momentum
is rated
5/5 ★
by 47 users. It first launched on November 10th, 2021.
Upvotes
113
Comments
9
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#35
Report