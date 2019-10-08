Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mochi

Mochi

Take notes in markdown, review them with spaced repetition.

#2 Product of the DayToday
Spaced repetition is a powerful way to remember just about anything. With Mochi, you can seemlessly turn your notes into flash cards and study them at optimal intervals with Mochi's simple spaced repetition algorithim.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Matt Steedman
Matt Steedman
Maker
Hey everyone, I built Mochi to help me study Japanese, but it's not limited to Japanese, or even language learning itself. Spaced repetition is a powerful way to remember just about anything you learn.
UpvoteShare
Daniel Thorne
Daniel Thorne
I've been using this app for a few weeks to improve my Spanish grammar. I've never used any SRS techniques before, and Mochi's made it really easy to use. I recently tried out the paid plan, to sync my notes & cards, and it's worked beautifully! @matt_steedman, is there any plan for a mobile app? I'd love to use this during my commute!
UpvoteShare
Matt Steedman
Matt Steedman
Maker
@ldthorne Thanks for the review! Mobile app is on the way but I'm planning to make the web app mobile responsive first. Mobile app will likely require re-thinking the interface a bit.
UpvoteShare