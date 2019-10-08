Discussion
Matt Steedman
Hey everyone, I built Mochi to help me study Japanese, but it's not limited to Japanese, or even language learning itself. Spaced repetition is a powerful way to remember just about anything you learn.
I've been using this app for a few weeks to improve my Spanish grammar. I've never used any SRS techniques before, and Mochi's made it really easy to use. I recently tried out the paid plan, to sync my notes & cards, and it's worked beautifully! @matt_steedman, is there any plan for a mobile app? I'd love to use this during my commute!
