Bring yourself and your personality into your video chats

With mmhmm, you can bring yourself and your personality into your video chats. No more boring heads-in-a-box. No more fussing to share your screen for a presentation.
Mmhmm turns your boring Zoom call into a Weekend Update-style TV showThe future of video chat will look more like Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update than it will Zoom. That's the bet being made by Phil Libin, who led Evernote as CEO during its glory days and has returned to the intersection of consumer and enterprise software with a virtual camera that could reshape video communication.
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Excellent demo video. It clearly shows how and why you might want to use the product. This reminds me of the tech gamers have been using for years with OBS and similar tooling, but built for the workplace.
Sahil Khan
Hunter
It's so good to see such interesting stuff being built on top of Zoom/Meet.
Guillaume
That's an impressive innovation in a cluttered field. I want to congratulate the maker! 💯
Greg Meyer
Have you thought about how to handle slow video connections / recording in cloud or is it all locally recorded and then uploaded?
Jason Evanish
What are the specs needed on a computer to be able to use this? It looks AMAZING but I also imagine it would really spin up the fans on a lot of laptops in order to smoothly pull it off.
