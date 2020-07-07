Discussion
Ryan Hoover
Excellent demo video. It clearly shows how and why you might want to use the product. This reminds me of the tech gamers have been using for years with OBS and similar tooling, but built for the workplace.
Hunter
It's so good to see such interesting stuff being built on top of Zoom/Meet.
Have you thought about how to handle slow video connections / recording in cloud or is it all locally recorded and then uploaded?
What are the specs needed on a computer to be able to use this? It looks AMAZING but I also imagine it would really spin up the fans on a lot of laptops in order to smoothly pull it off.
