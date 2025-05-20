Launches
Mitsuko
Mitsuko
AI-powered subtitle translator & audio transcription
Visit
Upvote 68
AI Subtitle Translator Mitsuko: Get accurate SRT/ASS translations & precise audio transcription. Experience natural, context-aware results in 100+ languages.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Languages
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Mitsuko
AI Subtitle Translator & Audio Transcription
Follow
Mitsuko by
Mitsuko
was hunted by
Hasferrr / Yukia
in
Productivity
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hasferrr / Yukia
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
Mitsuko
is not rated yet. This is Mitsuko's first launch.