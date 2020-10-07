discussion
Stefan Gergely
HunterFounder, Aurus
Hello, community! I’m Stefan, a Product and Growth aficionado and a good friend of your go-to product manager at Mirro, Bogdan who will be your guide through our platform, here to help you with any info you may need. 😎 Today I am happy to pop the champagne for our launch in PH waters (which is why we're offering a 30% discount for you guys). 🙌 So, without further ado, here’s what Mirro is all about: 👏Recognition as a company value. Showing appreciation is one of the most underrated behaviors across organizations. Introducing Kudos - Mirro’s solution for giving thanks casually. 💬Easy feedback. Say goodbye to the rigidity of formal feedback sessions - they’re as simple and natural as a conversation now! 💪Simplified admin tasks. Forget paperwork. Switch to a seamless, paperless management system through admin workflows. 💻Quick data access. When all the data you need is at your fingertips, making informed decisions comes easy. 🎧Remote work solutions. With Mirro, you’ll be able to manage remote teams without boundaries or effort. Keep track of individual and common objectives, celebrate accomplishments, and easily get newcomers on board. 👍Increased alignment and transparency. Envision the future, drive growth, and get people motivated by setting up clear goals and focusing on results. Goals are visible to everyone, so every team member will be aware of what others are up to. 📈Personal development. Establish much-needed check-in routines and mark progress in just a few clicks. 🚅Fast onboarding. New people can check out their mates and discover work-related processes in a quick and almost effortless manner. ✅Tried and tested product. Mirro is currently keeping hundreds of users united and motivated, across various industries, such as software development, digital marketing, staffing, recruiting, or advertising, in 11 different countries from 3 different continents: Germany, France, Israel, New Zealand, or Brazil, to name only a few. This is it, in a nutshell. Since continuous improvement is our main motto here at Mirro and I would love to hear your opinion about our app, Product Hunt community members get a 30% discount. I look forward to your thoughts! 👍 Cheers, Bogdan.
Bogdan Ionita
Maker
Product Manager at mirro.io
@stefangergely Thanks for hunting us! Looking forward to meeting everyone and having some nice conversations. The Mirro team is right here with me Cheers, Bogdan
Sebastian Maraloiu 🚀 ⚡
Growth Marketing / Product Marketing
@stefangergely awesome hunt!
Bogdan Ionita
Maker
Product Manager at mirro.io
From humanized performance management to day-to-days in people ops, we got you. 💪 Mirro's now available with free trial accounts so you can take it for a spin and visualize what it could do for your company. ✅ If there's any questions, shoot, we're right here! 🎧
Alexandru Postolache
Lovely to see how this product evolved! Congrats to the team! <3
Bogdan Ionita
Maker
Product Manager at mirro.io
@alexandru_postolache Thanks! You've known us since "birth", we've added some character while growing, give it a try:D
