This is the latest launch from Mindstone
See Mindstone’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Mindstone
Ranked #7 for today
Mindstone
Save time by optimising your information diet
Free
One click to save articles, podcasts, videos or anything else for later. Get to what’s important, discard the rest.
Get automated summaries. Dive deeper into the content that really matters. Highlight and annotate important passages.
Launched in
Android
,
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Mindstone
About this launch
Mindstone
We help you learn faster, remember more and get things done
62
reviews
33
followers
Mindstone by
Mindstone
was hunted by
eamonncarey
in
Android
,
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Joshua Wöhle
,
Florian Zysset
,
Stefan Keranov
and
Patrick Cootes
. Featured on September 6th, 2022.
Mindstone
is rated
5/5 ★
by 62 users. It first launched on February 2nd, 2021.
