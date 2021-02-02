discussion
Joshua Wöhle CEO @ Mindstone.com
Excited to finally be sharing this with the world! If you're interested in what our longer-term vision looks like, you check it out here: https://www.mindstone.com/post/m... If you want to understand the science behind how Mindstone helps you learn faster & remember more, you can find more about that here: https://www.mindstone.com/post/t...
I've known Josh since the Superawesome days, so was incredibly interested to learn about what he was building. As someone who takes a lot of notes and shares a *lot* of articles and content with different people - the idea of being able to aggregate all of that into one platform was compelling. When you layered in the spaced repetition and tech that the team are working on to help you remember and retain more of that knowledge, it became an irresistible proposition. I'm delighted that we were able to invest via The Fund. I've been testing the product for several months now - we used it to great effect with the most recent Techstars London batch, and I'm excited to see it grow and scale from here. To Josh and the team - what's been the biggest thing you've learned about how users engage with the product over the last few months of the beta, and what features are you most excited for people to test out now that it's live?
@eamonncarey Thanks for "hunting" this -- excited to see how people will use this :) We've learned a lot of the last few months, but some of the biggest things we found are: 1. When people discover how Mindstone allows you to *highlight* on any piece of online content, they start to understand how the app can really help them in the long run. 2. It took us a while to get to our clear value proposition: helping people learn faster & remembering more of what they read. It seems that's the part that resonates, which is why we prioritised the "remember" feature, automatically applying spaced repetition (and optimising your retention) to things you want to remember.
I couldn't have dreamt of a better team to build what our society sorely needs: a solution to help you take ownership of your learning. We're still at the start of our journey, and I look forward to keeping developing Mindstone around learner needs.
I have been an early user of MindStone and it gets better and better each week. I use it with one of my networks to share data on Covid19 tests and vaccines across 20 countries and its essential in this very noisy, very changeable environment to be able to cut through the noise and find the clear crisp learning highlights. Strongly recommend it!
I share a lot of articles and content with portfolio companies and others. This allows me to create specific libraries, annotate the text, add highlights and more. What's really interesting is how it then takes those highlights and annotations and helps people to remember the critical parts of the article. I'm sure many folks reading this have read something, thought it was incredibly interesting and valuable and resolved to come back to it again - before forgetting about it entirely. With Mindstone, I can remind myself, and their algorithms can remind me of what I've been reading and what's the part I should remember - and I can share exactly the same thing with friends, colleagues, portfolio founders, students and others.
The space for improving the transfer of learning is ripe, glad to see movement. Personally my use case is 100% about academic PDFs. Congrats @joshua_wohle
Really cool concept. Are there plans in future for e-reader integrations too?
@christopher_samiullah Great question - this is absolutely something we will be thinking about. We'll be adding more formats & cross platform support as soon as we can possibly get to it :)
