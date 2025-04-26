Launches
Mids
Mids
The vibe launch platform
Visit
In world where everybody can build apps, mids.dev is a launchpad for easy sharing, discovery and following. Before the domain, get the Mid. Post projects, capture interest, build followers, follow others too. Launching has never been easier.
Launch tags:
Marketing
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Mids
Where the vibe coded internet is launched and discovered
Mids
Mids
Clay Griffith
Marketing
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Clay Griffith
Featured on May 11th, 2025.
Mids
is not rated yet. This is Mids's first launch.