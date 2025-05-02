Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Midjourney Omni Reference
This is a launch from Midjourney
See 6 previous launches
Midjourney Omni Reference
Precise element control in v7 images
Visit
Upvote 72
New V7 feature (--oref) lets you put specific characters, objects, or creatures from a reference image into your prompts.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Graphics & Design
•
Photo editing
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Midjourney
Create AI generated images from a text prompt
4.56 out of 5.0
Follow
72
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Midjourney Omni Reference by
Midjourney
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Graphics & Design
,
Photo editing
. Made by
David Holz
and
Andrew
. Featured on May 3rd, 2025.
Midjourney
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 115 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2022.