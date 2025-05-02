Subscribe
This is a launch from Midjourney
Midjourney Omni Reference

Midjourney Omni Reference

Precise element control in v7 images
New V7 feature (--oref) lets you put specific characters, objects, or creatures from a reference image into your prompts.
Artificial IntelligenceGraphics & DesignPhoto editing

Midjourney
Create AI generated images from a text prompt
Midjourney Omni Reference by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Artificial Intelligence, Graphics & Design, Photo editing. Made by David Holz and Andrew.
David Holz
and
Andrew
. Featured on May 3rd, 2025.
is rated 4.6/5 by 115 users. It first launched on September 18th, 2022.