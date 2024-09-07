  • Subscribe
    Royalty-Free MIDI melody generator

    Free
    MIDIGEN - Create endless unique chords and melodies with your royalty-free MIDI melody generator! Choose your scale, key, bars and tempo. Start generating now!
    Launched in
    Web App
    Music
    Tech
     by
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Visual Studio
    Claude by Anthropic
    Python.org
    About this launch
    was hunted by
    Jose Rodriguez
    in Web App, Music, Tech. Made by
    Jose Rodriguez
    . Featured on September 8th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is MIDIGEN: Melody Generator's first launch.
