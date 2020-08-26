Microsoft Teams for Tettra

discussion
Andy Cook
MakerCofounder - Tettra.co
Hi Product Hunt - Andy here. Co-founder & CEO of Tettra. For those of you without context, Tettra is an internal knowledge base that helps you actually keep your content updated and makes its accessible by hooking it up to chat. We’re excited to share our new chat integration today: Microsoft Teams. With the Tettra <> Teams integration, you can easily search for saved answers in Tettra and share them with your team or use them yourself from Microsoft Teams. We hope you like it and feel free to post any questions about the product, or our experience building on the Microsoft ecosystem here. Special shoutout to Harish Sukhavasi and Trent Hazy at Microsoft for helping answer all our questions.
