MicroAssets
MicroAssets
The marketplace focused on micro acquisitions
MicroAssets connects buyers with bootstrapped founders that sell high-potential projects under $100k.
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
MicroAssets
About this launch
0
reviews
44
followers
MicroAssets by
MicroAssets
was hunted by
Mubashar Iqbal
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Mubashar Iqbal
and
Simon
. Featured on May 5th, 2024.
MicroAssets
This is MicroAssets's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
13
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
