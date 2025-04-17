Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Microagents (Beta)
Microagents (Beta)
Tiny agents in a group chat; working for you.
Visit
Upvote 73
Create your AI dream team in three simple steps: connect your tools (Gmail, Notion, Slack etc), group them together and tell what you want them to do. Watch them collaborate in real-time, solving problems while you focus on what matters.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Bots
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Interactive
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Microagents (Beta)
Tiny agents in a group chat; working for you.
Follow
73
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Microagents (Beta) by
Microagents (Beta)
was hunted by
Irshad Nilam
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Irshad Nilam
. Featured on April 19th, 2025.
Microagents (Beta)
is not rated yet. This is Microagents (Beta)'s first launch.