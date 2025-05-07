Subscribe
Meta Perception Encoder

Meta Perception Encoder

Vision encoder setting new standards in image & video tasks
A vision encoder setting new standards in image & video tasks. It excels in zero-shot classification & retrieval, surpassing existing models.
Meta Perception Encoder by
Meta
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Mike Beltzner
,
Chris Cox
,
Michael Sayman
,
Connor Hayes
and
Drew Hamlin
. Featured on May 8th, 2025.
Meta
is rated 2.3/5 by 4 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.